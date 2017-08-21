No eclipse glasses? Hack a pizza box instead

With a little help from your Pizza Hut, you can fashion a device to view the solar eclipse through, without burning your retinas.

The pizza chain posted a video on YouTube explaining how to take a pizza box, tin foil, scissors, a pen and scotch tape and turn it into a projector (not glasses!).

The projector will reflect the sun onto a screen, so you can safely watch the sun on paper instead of looking up.

In short, you cut the pizza box in half and poke a one-inch round hole in the middle of one side, then cover it with tin foil and poke another small hole in the foil

On the other half of the pizza box, tape a plain white sheet of paper. Stand with the sun behind you, and the magic will happen.