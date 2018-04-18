No one likes trash…except this newly discovered enzyme that will EAT it!

Science….it’s just cool. And apparently this is actually a natural thing they found in Japan that will EAT waste!

Researchers from Britain’s University of Portsmouth and the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) made a surprising discovery while studying a natural enzyme that was found at a waste recycling center in Japan.

Ideonella sakaiensis 201-F6 is able to “eat” polyethylene terephthalate or PET, which is a plastic developed in the 1940’s and is still used in many modern-day plastic bottles. The researchers were supposed to be studying the structure of the enzyme but accidentally created an enzyme that could break down PET products.

“We hoped to determine its structure to aid in protein engineering, but we ended up going a step further and accidentally engineered an enzyme with improved performance at breaking down these plastics,” said NREL’s lead researcher Gregg Beckham.

Experts say that by 2050 there will be just as much plastic in the ocean as there are fish. The new mutant enzyme could help solve the Earth’s plastic problem, with plastic taking over 100 years or more to disintegrate the new enzyme could break down the plastic in a fraction of the time.