NOAA Predicts Near or Above Normal 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a near or above normal 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

In its forecast released today, the NOAA says 10 to 16 named storms are expected, up to nine will be hurricanes, and up to four that will become Category Three or higher storms.

Hurricane season officially starts June 1st, but it may get an early start.

The National Hurricane Center is again increasing the odds that a system in the Caribbean Sea will become a tropical depression as it moves north into the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters now say there’s a 80-percent chance of that happening.

Join us on June 8th for a hurricane preparedness panel at 11:00 a.m. on 850 WFTL and Facebook live featuring a CBS12 meteorologist, FPL, local law enforcement and experts with on how to keep your home safe this season.

