And The Nominees For The 2018 Golden Globes Are…

The nominees have been named for the 2018 Golden Globes.

Best TV series comedy nominees include Blackish, Will and Grace, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Master of None, and SMILF.

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Lange, Susan Sarandon, and Jessica Biel were nominated for best actress in a limited series or TV movie.

The Golden Globes are said to be the more relaxed Oscars. In this one the actors are more laid back.

The Globes airs January 7th on NBC

Did your favorites make the list of nominees?