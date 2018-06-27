Nope, it’s not April Fools Day. This Is Real! Would You Buy Hot Dog Water?!?!
By Tracy St. George
|
Jun 27, 2018 @ 12:05 PM

I love me a hot dog, but I don’t think I’ve ever thought of chilling the water for later refreshment.  But it seems like someone has!

At a recent festival in Vancouver, there was a booth that popped up for Hot Dog Water. The water was selling for $37 per bottle!!!

The water reportedly has some health benefits. If hot dogs are considered unhealthy (generally speaking) then how could Hot Dog Water be good for you?

Because it helps you lose weight, of course!

The product’s marketing materials claimed that “unfiltered” Hot Dog Water is gluten-free, compatible with the popular keto diet, will help the drinker increase brain function, look younger and have more vitality. One testimonial quote for the drink even hailed it as “the NEW coconut water.”

I think I’m going to pass.  It’s not even at a price where I would buy it to try it!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

He’s Not JUST A BeeGee…He’s Sir Barry! Planning A BBQ Today? Watch Out For What The Dog Eats! Friendly Skies? Not So Much Look Skyward! Authorities Respond to Medical Call at Heather Locklear’s Home After Her Arrest Is That Gel Manicure Giving You Cancer?
Comments