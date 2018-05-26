North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting overnight

Saturday, South Korea’s Moon Jae-in met with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in the demilitarized zone in the village of Panmunjom between 3 and 5 p.m. local time.

It is the second time this month the two leaders have met to discuss some of the peace commitments they reached in their first summit.

The first Summit which took place in April 2018 resulted in hopes from both parties for a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula as well as permanent peace.

The meeting came just hours after President Trump suggested that the U.S. is in talks to go ahead with the previously canceled June 12 Singapore Summit.

The Blue House said Moon would personally announce the outcome of Saturday’s summit on Sunday.

