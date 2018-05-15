North Korea threatening to withdraw from summit with Trump, according to reports

According to reports, North Korea is threatening to cancel its upcoming summit between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump due to South Korea-U.S. military drills.

Additional reports are saying that North Korea already canceled high-level talks with South Korea that were scheduled for Wednesday local time over those same drills.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

