North Korea threatening to withdraw from summit with Trump, according to reports
By 850 WFTL
|
May 15, 2018 @ 4:00 PM

According to reports, North Korea is threatening to cancel its upcoming summit between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump due to  South Korea-U.S. military drills.

Additional reports are saying that North Korea already canceled high-level talks with South Korea that were scheduled for Wednesday local time over those same drills.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

 

The post North Korea threatening to withdraw from summit with Trump, according to reports appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

PSL woman & her two dogs survive house-fire Parents of Two Murdered Parkland Students Running For Broward School Board Parents of Murdered Parkland Students Running For Broward School Board Police Search for Man Who Vandalized New Church Miami School Lifts Lock Down After Reports of Shots Fired Nearby Amber Alert Issued for Abducted Teen
Comments