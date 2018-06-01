A year ago North Korea was threatening to fire a nuclear missile at Guam to vaporize the island and today Kim Jong Un’s top aide delivered a letter to President Donald Trump in the oval office.

It is an historic step toward peace as North Korea’s leadership is meeting inside the White House with President Trump.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also at the White House and the three men are talking about reviving the June 12th summit between Trump and Kim.

He was greeted by White House chief of staff John Kelly. This is the first visit to the White House by a North Korean official in 18 years – in 2000, an aide to Kim Jong Il, the current leader’s father, brought a letter to Bill Clinton.

President Trump said Thursday he didn’t know what will be in Kim Jong Un’s letter, but he thinks “it’ll be very positive.”

Trump recently withdrew from the summit, citing harsh rhetoric from the North.

The North has been upset about Trump’s demand for full denuclearization and joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea.

The post North Korean Official Carries Kim Letter To Trump appeared first on 850 WFTL.