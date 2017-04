A cat is the accidental star of the Miami Marlins’ home opener. The gray feline interrupted last night’s Marlins game at Marlins Park against the Atlanta Braves. It ran away from wranglers and climbed up an electronic display before making an escape on the moving home run sculpture. Park officials stopped the moving contraption to avoid injury to the cat, which apparently fled unscathed. The Marlins won the game 8-4.