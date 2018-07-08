Nothing Says Love Like Hashbrowns Scattered, Smothered and Covered!

This looks like something I would do!

When Scott and Katherine met on Bumble back in 2015, they found out their common love for Waffle House.

They grew up in South Carolina and Mississippi. They met in Atlanta and the love story with the couple and the restaurant continued.

As they prepared for their June wedding, Katherine told her photographer that she wanted to take some of their engagement photos at the Waffle House. Katherine said the photographer was “taken aback” but obliged.

The couple even had the Waffle House food truck for their reception!! AWESOME!! The truck arrived at the end of the night for late evening munchies.

