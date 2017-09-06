We now know what Michael Jackson’s ‘Scream’ will be

After speculation about what the new Michael Jackson Scream project would be, his estate laid out the details on Wednesday.

Scream will be a compilation of some of MJ’s “most electrifying and danceable tracks.” It will pull songs from all of Michael’s albums plus some cuts from The Jacksons as well. Songs like Thriller, Dangerous, Dirty Diana and Heartbreak Hotel will be on the album.

Michael’s estate said the choice of tracks “reflects The King of Pop’s affection for this time of year and its themes of costumes and disguise, darkness and light, character transformations and surprise.”

Scream will be released on September 29th.

Are you happy or disappointed? Do you wish this was more than another song compilation?