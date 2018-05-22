Now YOU Can Dance Like Michael Jackson! ….kind of.

Remember when MTV played videos all the time and we’d wait and wait to see our favorites? How about the first time you saw Michael Jackson’s tilt dance move in the Smooth Criminal video and you thought, WHOA! How did he DO that? Well 30 years after the move debuted, doctors say it isn’t physically impossible to do.

In a piece from the Journal of Neurosurgery, research shows that Michael “was cheating gravity.”The report says we can bend 25 to 30 degrees before falling on our face; MJ tilted 45 degrees. The cheat was Michael’s shoes. The shoe was patented in 1993 and had a small hitch attached to the bottom to anchor Jackson to the stage!! Here I just thought it was the magic of Michael Jackson!

Even though he had help, the study says normal people like us still wouldn’t be able to pull it off. MJ and the other dancers needed lots of practice, great core strength and balance to do the move.

Did you know about the shoe? Have you ever tried to pull off the tilt? Now you can do it WITH him! Give it a try!