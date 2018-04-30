NRA To Ban Guns During VP Pence Speech, MSD Students Cry Hypocrisy

The National Rifle Association has championed the idea of a “good guy with a gun”, but no firearms will be allowed when US Vice-President Mike Pence speaks at its annual meeting – sparking criticism from Parkland students, who say schools should be afforded the same protection.

And in a rare occurrence, even some NRA supporters have voiced opposition to the prohibition.

Under state laws and city ordinance, licensed gun owners will be allowed to carry firearms into the city-owned Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, just not when Vice President Pence is giving his speech.

Dallas City Councilman Dwaine Caraway says hosting the NRA sends a message, “There are people riding around right here in Dallas with AR-15’s in the trunks of their cars.”

He fought to cancel the contract for the NRA gathering, but others on the council say the 40-million-dollar windfall outweighs any political opposition.

Pence is scheduled to speak Friday at the annual NRA gathering and to be sure many attendees will be packing guns, knives and other weapons for the event – which includes “more than 20 acres” of firearms exhibits expected to draw 80,000 members.

However, the no gun rule for Pence’s speech at the convention has raised eyebrows among students and Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed on Valentine’s Day with a teen armed with an AR-15.

“On so many levels, this is enlightening. According to the NRA, we should want everyone to have weapons when we are in public,” Fred Guttenberg, father of slain Parkland student Jaime Guttenberg, said on Twitter on Sunday. “But when they put on a convention, the weapons are a concern? I thought giving everyone a gun was to enhance safety. Am I missing something?”

