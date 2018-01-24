‘NSYNC will NOT reunite at the Super Bowl
By Beth
|
Jan 24, 2018 @ 10:11 AM

A lot of speculation is surrounding Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime performance. One thing we think we know for sure, ‘NSYNC will not be a part of it.
Group member Joey Fatone squashed any rumors of a reunion when he was caught by TMZ’s cameras.
He said, “I’m here [at dinner] right now — if I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now, so obviously there’s your proof: nothing. There’s nothing wrong with that! He’s doing his thing!”
What kind of surprises are you expecting at JT’s performance?

Related Content

What Big Events Happened in 2017?
‘Family Guy’ hits 300 episodes!
Nancy Pelosi will be a guest judge on RuPaul’...
Stage and screen star Kevin Spacey comes out as ga...
I Jumped Out Of A Plane At The Stuart Air Show
Have you heard of the Coffee Meets Bagel dating ap...
Comments