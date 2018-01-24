‘NSYNC will NOT reunite at the Super Bowl

A lot of speculation is surrounding Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime performance. One thing we think we know for sure, ‘NSYNC will not be a part of it.

Group member Joey Fatone squashed any rumors of a reunion when he was caught by TMZ’s cameras.

He said, “I’m here [at dinner] right now — if I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now, so obviously there’s your proof: nothing. There’s nothing wrong with that! He’s doing his thing!”

What kind of surprises are you expecting at JT’s performance?

It’s tearin’ up our hearts that NSYNC will not be reuniting at the Super Bowl https://t.co/mvNVJXqJFy pic.twitter.com/1R6iUgUwDv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 24, 2018