NTSB: Deadly Tesla Crash in Broward Posed Unique Threat to First Responders

he National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a serious crash and fire involving a Tesla electric car that claimed the lives of two teenagers in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the NTSB, electric car crashes propose a unique risk for first responders due to the high voltage wires that run through hybrid and electric car.

One of the biggest threats for firefighters trying to rescue a trapped motorist is getting electrocuted because most of the time, they have to cut through the power cables running inside electric cars to get the patient out.

The two 18 year-old victims in this week’s crash died after the car burst into flames. Unfortunately due to the intensity of the fire and the danger posed by the electrical current extrication proved too dangerous. Both teens were set to graduate from Pine Crest School in June.

As these cars become more and more common on the road, firefighters train daily to learn the nuts and bolts of these vehicles, so they can keep you alive and keep their men and women safe during rescues.

“It is a challenge for us when there are additional hazards, such as the high voltage wires, that run through hybrid and electric cars,” Delray Beach Fire Rescue Capt. Kevin Saxton told CBS12.

“If we were to cut through a live wire, it could potentially electrocute our firefighters, and they can also potentially electrocute a patient that can be in the car,” he said.

Saxton said some electric and hybrid cars do have a battery cut off option to make it safer.

Tesla tells CBS12 they are constantly working to inform and educate firefighters about their cars. Click here to see the manuals they provided to first responders.

