NTSB Investigating Fiery Tesla Crash In Broward that Killed Two Teens

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating how rescuers responded to the fiery Tesla crash that killed two people in Florida this week.

It happened in Fort Lauderdale when the electric luxury car ran off the road, slammed into a concrete wall, and burst into flames Tuesday evening.

The driver and front seat passenger died at the scene while a person riding in the back seat survived and was taken to a hospital.

An NTSB statement said investigators will focus on emergency response to the fire.

The NTSB doesn’t indicate it suspects first responders did anything wrong or that anything was wrong with the car.

Police say speed was probably a factor in the crash.

The two fatalities were teenagers who were about to graduate from Pine Crest high school and a third was injured after the Tesla Model S crashed and caught fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Police say the victims, both 18-year-old males, were in a Tesla Model S that burst into flames after a crash on Seabreeze Boulevard near Fort Lauderdale Beach last night.

Witnesses say speed was involved in the crash and the fire was so intense they could not even get close to the car to save the 18-year-old victims.

UPDATE: Police identify teens killed in fiery Tesla crash in Fort Lauderdale: https://t.co/21x6VRlx5h pic.twitter.com/RNgXWpzJOC — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) May 9, 2018

Police identified the driver who died as Barrett Riley and the passenger who died as Edgar Monserratt Martinez. The passenger who was ejected was identified as Alexander Berry.

.@FLPD411 have identified the victims of Tuesday’s fatal crash as 18-year-olds Barrett Riley (right) and Edgar Monserratt (left). Both were seniors set to graduate from @PineCrestSch in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/yvMaqqvZcT — Sanela Sabovic (@SabovicSanela) May 9, 2018

Riley and Martinez attended Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale. The school is providing grief counselors to students Wednesday.

The president of the exclusive, private Pine Crest School confirmed in an email to parents that the victims were seniors at the school.

“These two members of our senior class should be finishing their AP exams and celebrating things like the prom and their upcoming graduation. Instead, we are mourning their passing,” Pine Crest President Dr. Dana Markham said in a statement. “There really are no words to express how deeply this has affected our entire community.”

