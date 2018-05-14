NWS: Confirms EF-0 Tornado Touched Down in the Acreage

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado did indeed hit The Acreage early Monday morning causing damage to power lines, homes and fences.

EF0 tornadoes have wind speeds between 65 mph to 85 mph which can also uproot trees.

Tornado warnings disrupted the morning rush hour with the EF-0 tornado causing extensive damage in western Palm Beach county.

And expect heavy rain throughout the day. Deep tropical moisture will roll across Florida bringing heavy rounds of rain through the upcoming week.

We could get up to six inches of rain by Friday. The National Hurricane Center gives the system less than a 40-percent chance of developing into a named storm.

However, it will mean continued rainfall over much of the Sunshine State.

Rainfall totals between now and next Friday could top 4-6″ in most areas.

Locally heavy rain on the same low-lying areas will lead to street and neighborhood flooding for some communities.

Rain chances are highest on Sunday (90%), Monday (80%) and stay above normal through next week.

The threat for severe storms is low, however scattered storms will produce lightning and gusty winds every once in a while.

