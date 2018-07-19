Get ready for hot steamy weather spawning thunder-boomers.

South Florida is under a so-called hazardous weather outlook.

The National Weather Service says strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, especially over Palm Beach and Broward counties.

The storms come as sweltering heat and humidity grip the region. The heat index is expected to rise to as high as 105 degrees across most of South Florida.

The “feels like” readings could hit 107 degrees across parts of northern Palm Beach County and the Everglades.

MFL issues Hazardous Weather Outlook (HWO) at Jul 19, 9:09 AM EDT …SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS MAINLY EAST COAST, , HEAT INDEX UP TO 107 DEGREES ACROSS NORTHERN PALM BEACH COUNTY… https://t.co/rtvy40fE0K — IEMBot MFL (@iembot_mfl) July 19, 2018

The post NWS Issues Hazardous Weather Outlook for Palm Beach and Broward appeared first on 850 WFTL.