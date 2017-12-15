‘O Holy Night’ performed by 8 Year Old Reina!
By Beth
|
Dec 15, 2017 @ 11:48 AM

Reina Özbay, 8, of South Florida is in third grade and has been singing before she could talk. Coached in classical voice by Rachal Solomon of RLS Music Studios, Reina’s passion is singing classical crossover music. She also enjoys acting and last Christmas Eve made her professional debut in the Stage Door Theatre’s production of Vegas: A Night on the Strip. Through Nadine Shapiro’s Broadway Bound, Reina has performed in musical theater productions such as Aladdin (Jasmine), The Sound of Music (Gretl) and in the upcoming The Little Mermaid (Ursula). She’s truly grateful to God for the tremendous gift she has been given. When not singing, Reina enjoys tennis, swimming, making Rainbow Looms and just being a kid.

Related Content

Epic Elf on the Shelf Compilation for Christmas!
Behind the scenes of the ‘Roseanne’ re...
The Invisible Box Challenge
You Could Win 4 Tickets To Universal Studios Orlan...
Eggnog French Toast
3 Thanksgiving Side Dishes
Comments