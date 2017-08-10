Oprah Winfrey is about to expand her brand to somewhere we never imagined it going: the refrigerated food aisle. The Weight Watchers spokesperson has launched her very first food line. It’s based entirely on the premise that comfort food can be healthy. In collaboration with Kraft Heinz, Oprah is making her way to a grocery store near you with O, That’s Good! At less than $4.49 a dish, the variety of sides include original mashed potatoes, garlic mashed potatoes, three cheese pasta, and creamy parmesan pasta.

