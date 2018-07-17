Obama in Kenya for First Visit to Africa Since Leaving White House

Barack Obama was in Kenya yesterday to mark the opening of a vocational center set up by his half-sister, Auma Obama.

The former president told the crowd in his father’s home village that it was a joy to be there among family and those who claim to be his family.

Former president Barack Obama is visiting Africa for the first time since his presidential term ended. He went to Kogelo, a village in Kenya where his father was born, to launch a sports and training center founded by his half-sister, Auma Obama. pic.twitter.com/xvpWn0M3bY — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) July 16, 2018

Obama spoke out against tribalism in Kenya but praised the country and its influence on him.

Just blessing your timeline with this video of Obama dancing in Kenya pic.twitter.com/yBGyVDE8EK — MOBO (@MOBOAwards) July 17, 2018

In his speech, Obama stressed the need for youth empowerment for development to occur in Africa.

