Ocean’s 8 Takes The Box Office Crown

‘Ocean’s 8’ came out Friday (June 8), and the weekend numbers are in! The female remake debuted with about $41.5 million in ticket sales, easily dethroning newly released ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’.

This marks the biggest opening for the entire ‘Ocean’s’ Franchise.

Critics are giving the movie reviews that are a little mixed, but positive. And moviegoers are giving the film a B+.

So far the audience for the movie has been 69% female.

Have you seen it yet? Do you plan on it?