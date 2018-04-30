Officer at Juvenile Detention Center Charged with Teen’s Beating Death

An officer at the Miami-Dade Regional Juvenile Detention Center is facing charges after reports allege he may have been behind the death of a teen inmate.

According to the reports, Officer Antwan Lenard Johnson encouraged other inmates to beat a 17-year-old inmate identified as E.R for what he deemed as bad behavior in August of 2015. The report stated that E.R was being punished for unspecified ” statements and behavior.”The beating was so severe, that it resulted in the teen’s death.

Investigators found that Johnson had been using a bounty and rewards system which included extra recreation time and snacks to encourage inmates to beat other inmates as punishment bad behavior.

Johnson was scheduled to appear in court on Monday on charges of conspiracy and deprivation of the teenager’s rights under color of law. It is unclear if he retained a lawyer.

