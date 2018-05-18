Officer-Involved Shooting at Trump National Golf Course in Doral

Shots were fired at Trump National Golf Course in Doral during the early morning hours of Friday.

Police from Miami-Dade Police Department and Doral Police both fired weapons at a suspect who draped a U.S. flag over the lobby counter and was allegedly shouting and wielding a handgun in the hotel lobby.

#BREAKING Police-involved shooting at Trump National Golf Course in Doral. Suspect shooting in lobby of hotel. https://t.co/SXc3qUoR71 pic.twitter.com/bjXQaVuqpY — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) May 18, 2018

The suspect was shot several times in the lower extremities has been transported to Kendall Regional Hospital.

An officer sustained non-firearm related injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

