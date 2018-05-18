Officer-Involved Shooting at Trump National Golf Course in Doral
By 850 WFTL
|
May 18, 2018 @ 6:03 AM

Shots were fired at Trump National Golf Course in Doral during the early morning hours of Friday.
Police from Miami-Dade Police Department and Doral Police both fired weapons at a suspect who draped a U.S. flag over the lobby counter and was allegedly shouting and wielding a handgun in the hotel lobby.

 

 

The suspect was shot several times in the lower extremities has been transported to Kendall Regional Hospital.

An officer sustained non-firearm related injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

