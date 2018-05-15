Officer Killed in Highway Crash

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own after the police officer was involved in a fatal one-vehicle accident.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning on Interstate 295 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sheriff- officer looking for a reported crash on 295 crashes and passes away. A single vehicle crash. We saw wet roads, but what happened under investigation. Details on how community can pay their respects are forthcoming. A sad day in Jacksonville. Name of officer not released pic.twitter.com/4LUdmSoVoO — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 15, 2018

According to the report, the officer was responding to a vehicle crash when they lost control of their police cruiser and hit a tree.

The department will not release the name and badge number of the officer until they make contact with the family, but did release a statement regarding the officer’s death:

“Tough day for JSO and the city,” Sheriff Mike Williams said. “It’s another reminder of the risk the men and women of JSO take on every day when they come to this job.”

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the accident and whether inclement weather played a part.

