Officer Killed in Highway Crash
By 850 WFTL
|
May 15, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own after the police officer was involved in a fatal one-vehicle accident.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning on Interstate 295 in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to the report, the officer was responding to a vehicle crash when they lost control of their police cruiser and hit a tree.

The department will not release the name and badge number of the officer until they make contact with the family, but did release a statement regarding the officer’s death:

“Tough day for JSO and the city,” Sheriff Mike Williams said. “It’s another reminder of the risk the men and women of JSO take on every day when they come to this job.”

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the accident and whether inclement weather played a part.

