Officers have “hurricane party” while on duty

During the night Hurricane Irma made landfall in South Florida, 12 officers in North Bay Village were assigned as the only emergency team still on the ground.

Though instead of patrolling in their special vehicles made for situations like this, lead commander decided to have them sit back, drink and stay indoors.

According to a report the Miami Herald obtained Officer McCready brought in a cooler of beer around midnight and told the other 11 officers to stay in and can drink.

Though only a handful of officers participated, one officer said it made him uncomfortable what was going on as he felt they were putting not only civilian lives at risk but their own too.

