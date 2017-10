According to reports, singer Ed Sheeran was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in London. Don’t panic, he wasn’t badly injured, but he apparently broke his arm which could mean he’ll have to cancel some shows. On social media, Sheeran posted;, ” I’ve had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x” We wish him a speedy recovery.