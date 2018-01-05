Old Man Winter Is Sticking Around

Yesterday’s “bomb cyclone” dropped up to 18 inches of snow from the Carolinas to Maine and hurricane-force wind gusts brought blizzard conditions. New York got hit harder than expected, with a foot of snow in some places, grounding thousands of flights and forcing Laguardia and JFK airports to shut down. JFK is expected to reopen this morning, but flights are still affected, so call ahead if you’re flying. More than 100,000 customers across the Northeast lost power in the winter storm, more than a fifth of those in Massachusetts, which also got hit with historic coastal flooding. Schools will be closed again in a number of cities; sub-zero temperatures and wind chills will dip far below zero, causing icy and dangerous conditions on the roads.