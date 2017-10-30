How old is too old for trick-or-treating?

Should there be an age limit on kids when it comes to trick-or-treating? It’s a question many parents ask every October, especially as their kids enter their teen years.

However, last month the question was brought up again after a city in New Brunswick imposed an age ban and curfew for trick-or-treating.

This new bylaw bans anyone over the age of 16 from going door-to-door on Oct. 31st and any trick-or-treating must stop at 8 p.m.

If anyone is found to be breaking the bylaw then they can face a fine of up to $200.

“Most kids end up stopping [trick-or-treating] somewhere between 12 and 16 years old,” parenting expert Gail Bell said.

When do you think kids should stop trick-or-treating?