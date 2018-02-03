Olive Garden Adds Pasta Nachos To Their Menu

Olive Garden is looking to tackle your taste buds on Super Bowl Sunday by adding loaded pasta chips -AKA- Italian pasta nachos- to their menu.

They can be made at home by taking homemade pasta chips and layering them with Italian cheese and meat sauce. Then you top them off with cherry peppers and a nice Alfredo drizzle on top. At the restaurant, chefs prepare the pasta nachos by taking fresh sheets of lasagna and cut them into squares.

Are you getting hungry? Well, if your menu is already set, don’t worry the pasta nachos will be on the menu at Olive Garden for the foreseeable future.

What’s your favorite Super Bowl Sunday food?