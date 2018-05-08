Oliver North New NRA President

Retired Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North is the new president of the NRA which has been under fire lately following the mass shootings in Las Vegas and Parkland, Florida.

NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre calls it “the most exciting news for our members since Charlton Heston became President of our Association.”

Lt. Col. Oliver North: “Someone said to me yesterday, ‘do you think you’re Charlton Heston?’ I said, ‘no, he’s Moses, I’m a U.S. marine,’ and this is the time where you need a marine at the top of the pyramid at the National Rifle Association.” https://t.co/jwuyWB6DbE pic.twitter.com/Ha1TjH5lub — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 8, 2018

North burst onto the public scene in the 1980s as a result of his role in the Iran-Contra scandal.

