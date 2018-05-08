Oliver North New NRA President
By 850 WFTL
|
May 8, 2018 @ 10:03 AM

Retired Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North is the new president of the NRA which has been under fire lately following the mass shootings in Las Vegas and Parkland, Florida.

NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre calls it “the most exciting news for our members since Charlton Heston became President of our Association.”

North burst onto the public scene in the 1980s as a result of his role in the Iran-Contra scandal.

