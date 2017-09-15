Olivia Newton-John supports medical marijuana, uses it as part of her cancer care

Four months ago, Olivia Newton-John revealed to fans she had a relapse with breast cancer. On Sunday, in an interview with “60 Minutes” Australia, Newton-John shared how medical marijuana is helping her through the crippling pain. Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, just days after her father died of cancer. She went through chemotherapy and a partial mastectomy, putting her cancer in remission. She then lost her sister Rona to brain cancer in 2013.

The “Grease” actress remained cancer-free for 20 years, until this past May, when she announced on Facebook she was canceling her tour because her breast cancer had metastasized to the sacrum, a large bone found at the base of the spine.

She shared how her husband has been growing medical marijuana on his cannabis farm for her, and it’s been an important part of her healing.

