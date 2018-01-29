Omarosa Going From The White House To The Big Brother House

When Omarosa left the White House at the end of last year it was full of drama. Now she’s slated to continue the drama as a cast member on Celebrity Big Brother.

Omarosa became well known for her support of Donald Trump and her stints on “The Apprentice” where she just rubbed everyone the wrong way all the time.

Joining Omarosa in the Big Brother house will be Keshia Knight Pulliam, Brandi Glanville, Metta World Peace, Mark McGrath, Chuck Liddell, James Maslow, Marissa Winokur, Ross Matthews, and Ariadna Gutierrez.

The show will air for 13 nights beginning in February on CBS and will serve as an alternative to the Winter Olympics.

Who is your favorite to win Celebrity Big Brother?