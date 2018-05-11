On A Scale Of One To Dumb…..

Have you ever watched these “Undercover Boss” shows? I find them ridiculous. Are we really supposed to believe people can’t tell that:

#1 That is a person with bad makeup, bad fake hair and bad clothes on?

#2 You don’t recognize your own boss?

#3 You don’t find something fishy about a camera crew following the person around?

Well, on this episode, it’s Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas who goes undercover as an old lady scouting gymnasts…please watch this vid and tell me what you think of her “disguise”.