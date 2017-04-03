One Of The Best April Fool’s Pranks

This is so cool. Still trying to figure out how he did all this! Wish we had professors like this! There’s a math teacher at Biola University near L.A. named Matthew Weathers. And he always goes viral around April Fools’ Day, because he messes with his students by creating an elaborate video for his overhead projector. This year, he pretended to accidentally draw on the screen with a marker. And he set it up so it looked like he was talking to a clone of himself on the screen, to figure out how to get the marker off.