One Broccoli Latte, Please

Do you know what a ‘broccolatte’ is? Well, prepare yourself for this one. It’s a latte… with broccoli in it… and it’s real.

A research group in Australia is experimenting with different ways people who don’t like eating vegetables can get their nutrients. They’ve developed a powdered broccoli, that can essentially be mixed with anything, but they’re going with coffee.

The broccoli infused coffee is getting mixed reviews, but broccoli fan or not, you have to admit it’s creative.

Would you try a broccolatte? What would you mix the broccoli powder with?