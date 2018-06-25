Riviera Beach police are looking for the gunman responsible for a shooting that left one man dead and three hospitalized over night.

According to police, the shooting incident occurred at 7:51 p.m. Sunday night along West 35th Street. Riviera Beach police believe this was a drive-by shooting.

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue took three males for treatment and another was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, not an ambulance.

If you have any information on this deadly shooting please contact the Riviera Beach Police Department at (561) 845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.

The post One Dead, 3 Injured in Riviera Beach Shooting appeared first on 850 WFTL.