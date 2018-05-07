One Dead After Car Flips Over Into BP Gas Station in WPB

One person is dead after a car t-boned another causing it to flip over and crash into a power pole at a BP gas station on Belvedere Road and Military trail early this morning shutting down the intersection.

At least 10 Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office vehicles responded to the intersection, which was littered with debris.

Southbound Military Trail was closed at Belvedere Road near Palm Beach International Airport.

One vehicle nearly hit a gas pump and ended up on its side after hitting a wooden power pole, while the other vehicle landed in some bushes near the gas station.

According to PBSO, it is unclear which vehicle ran a red light at this time. Blood results are pending.

The Palm Beach sheriff’s office said Florida Power and Light is on the scene to repair power lines damaged by the crash.

#TrafficAlert Belvedere Road and Military Trail is shut down due to a serious crash earlier this morning. FPL is on the way to repair powerlines that was affected by the crash. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/YZtU8OCwAf — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 7, 2018

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

