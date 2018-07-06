Authorities in Royal Palm Beach are currently investigating a double shooting that left one person dead.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon at a 7-Eleven on the 600 block of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard. Responding officers reported finding one man dead at the scene while another was transported to a local hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time, and it is unclear if a suspect has been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

The post One Dead After Double Shooting in Royal Palm Beach appeared first on 850 WFTL.