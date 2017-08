One of HGTV’s “Property Brothers”, Jonathan or Drew Scott , is slated to compete on next season of “Dancing with the Stars,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. It’s not yet known which of the two will be waltzing across the stage. Neither of the brothers has any formal dance experience, as far as anyone knows. ABC hasn’t commented, as they usually don’t confirm any casting information until their official reveal announcements.

“DWTS” returns on Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.