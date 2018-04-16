Authorities in West Palm Beach say they are responding to a vehicle crash involving a school bus. The incident occurred Monday afternoon near Haverhill and Wallis roads. It was not said what caused the crash however, it was reported that at least one teen was been transported to the hospital for treatment. The school bus was carrying at least nine teens from Royal Palm Beach High school. The school board said they are in the process of notifying parents about the incident.

The post One Injured After Truck and School Bus Collide in West Palm Beach appeared first on 850 WFTL.