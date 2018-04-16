One Injured After Truck and School Bus Collide in West Palm Beach
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 16, 2018 @ 7:03 PM

Authorities in West Palm Beach say they are responding to a vehicle crash involving a school bus. The incident occurred Monday afternoon near Haverhill and Wallis roads. It was not said what caused the crash however, it was reported that at least one teen was been transported to the hospital for treatment. The school bus was carrying at least nine teens from  Royal Palm Beach High school. The school board said they are in the process of notifying parents about the incident.

