One Man Killed, Another Injured in Lightning Strike in Lake Worth

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, one man was killed and another man was critically injured on Tuesday in Lake Worth by a lightning strike. Firefighters found the two men near a large park at 22nd Avenue North and Pierce Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Both men were taken to a local area trauma hospital in critical condition and one died upon arrival at the hospital. An autopsy will be done to determine an official cause of death. Most people killed by lightning die from cardiac arrest. Five people have been killed by lightning in Florida this year.

