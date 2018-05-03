One Person Hospitalized, Two Displaced After Fire in Port St. Lucie

On Thursday night, one person was hospitalized and two others were displaced after a house fire in Port St Lucie. At approximately 7:35 p.m., fire crews were on the scene in the 500 block of Southwest Violet Avenue. A male victim was taken to a burn center in critical condition and two other people will be staying with their relatives in the area. Officials are saying the fire is under investigation.

