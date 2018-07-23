One Person Injured in Building Collapse on Miami Beach
Police and fire units are on the scene of a possible building collapse in Miami Beach. At least one person has been injured in the collapse this morning. Police say that person is being taken to an area hospital. No other information was immediately available.

At least one person was injured Monday morning in a building collapse in Miami Beach, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 5775 Collins Ave.

According to police, the building had a permit to be demolished.

Authorities said all traffic in the area is being diverted.

