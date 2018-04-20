One Student Shot, One in Custody in Ocala School Shooting

A student at Forest High School in the central Florida town of Ocala has been hospitalized after being shot by a fellow student Friday morning. The school was put on lockdown this morning following the incident and police are asking citizens to avoid the area while they investigate.

In a Facebook post earlier today police asked parents to standby for information on picking up their children following the incident.

The motive for the shooting is not known at this time. The incidents comes on the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado where 15 people were killed by two fellow students.

Walkouts at schools across the country are planned in observance of the anniversary and to protest gun violence.

This is a developing story….

