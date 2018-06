A shooting occurred just after 9 pm on Northwest 12th Avenue and 64th Street in Miami. According to officials, one woman was shot and another woman was detained for questioning in Liberty Square.

The unidentified woman who was shot was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. So far, a motive regarding the shooting is unknown.

