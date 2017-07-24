Ooops! Alice Cooper forgot he had this!

Langa reportedly paid $2,500 for the unsigned print. Since finding it in that storage unit, Alice has spoken to art dealers about valuing & appraising the work. Another Little Electric Chair print auctioned at Christie’s for $11.6m in 2015. That edition was issued by the Andy Warhol Foundation, which Alice’s print is not. Other prints of this nature could sell for up to $10,000.

Despite not being signed, dealer Richard Polsky told Artnet: “Everything checked out. Alice and Andy were good friends in the early 70s… Alice went to Studio 54 with Andy on many occasions.”