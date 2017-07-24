Ooops! Alice Cooper forgot he had this!

Singer Alice Cooper just shared that he recently discovered an original Andy Warhol silkscreen he forgot he had been given in 1974. According to Artnet news Cindy Langa, Alice’s girlfriend at the time, gave him the print of Little Electric Chair, from Andy Warhol’s Death & Disaster series, which was printed 1964-1965. Alice said it’s been kept rolled up in a tube in a temperature-controlled storage facility in LA, and was forgotten about for decades!
Langa reportedly paid $2,500 for the unsigned print. Since finding it in that storage unit, Alice has spoken to art dealers about valuing & appraising the work. Another Little Electric Chair print auctioned at Christie’s for $11.6m in 2015. That edition was issued by the Andy Warhol Foundation, which Alice’s print is not. Other prints of this nature could sell for up to $10,000.
Despite not being signed, dealer Richard Polsky told Artnet: “Everything checked out. Alice and Andy were good friends in the early 70s… Alice went to Studio 54 with Andy on many occasions.”
Learn more about Any Warhol & the Andy Warhol Foundation here: www.warholfoundation.org