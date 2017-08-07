What’s wrong with this picture? Wichita State University in Kansas recently teamed up with the city of Wichita to paint a water tower with the school logo and name. And somehow, they managed to misspell two of the three words. Impressive. Even MORE impressive? The word they DIDN’T misspell is “Wichita,” which is definitely the hardest one to spell right. They switched the last letters in “state” and “university,” so the water tower said “Wichita Staty Universite.” The city fixed it on Friday morning . . . but not until after tons of people had taken photos.