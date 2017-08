Call her Wrong Way Wilma. And believe it or not, this DID NOT take place in Florida! A woman in Santiago, Chile thought she was pulling into a parking lot . . . but it was a staircase leading down to the entrance of a building. She manages to get out with the help of a stranger, but forgets to put it in park . . . so the car goes bouncing down the steps and crashes into a set of glass doors. Fortunately, no one was hurt.