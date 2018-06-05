“Operation Guardians of Innocence II” Busts 11 Polk County Men on Porn Charges
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 5, 2018 @ 9:03 AM

(Photo: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Polk County detectives arrested 11 men, some with ties to Disney World, during their latest undercover child pornography investigation, “Operation Guardians of Innocence II”.

A Walt Disney World employee, Legoland employee and Boy Scout parent helper were among the 11 suspects busted. arrested.

“Operation Guardians of Innocence II” targeted those involved in the possession, promotion, and distribution of child pornography.
A total of 660 felony charges were filed against the suspects and more charges are pending.

