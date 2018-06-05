“Operation Guardians of Innocence II” Busts 11 Polk County Men on Porn Charges

(Photo: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Polk County detectives arrested 11 men, some with ties to Disney World, during their latest undercover child pornography investigation, “Operation Guardians of Innocence II”.

A Walt Disney World employee, Legoland employee and Boy Scout parent helper were among the 11 suspects busted. arrested.

In May, we made 11 arrests for possession & distribution of child porn. Sheriff Judd will discuss the investigation & arrests @ 1:30 p.m. today. Click here to read the news release: https://t.co/JuiRZiwuuN pic.twitter.com/AvBiPPoLho — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) June 5, 2018

“Operation Guardians of Innocence II” targeted those involved in the possession, promotion, and distribution of child pornography.

A total of 660 felony charges were filed against the suspects and more charges are pending.

